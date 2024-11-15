Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 18.48 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 29.32% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.4815.72 18 OPM %33.6031.81 -PBDT6.245.07 23 PBT5.644.34 30 NP4.193.24 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: ED recovers Rs 8.8 crore from office of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin

Govt that conducts encounters doesn't trust Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid severe pollution in Delhi, govt office timings revised: Check details

Xiaomi announces roll-out schedule for HyperOS 2 UI: Check eligible devices

I chose DLF over Disneyland dream, says KP Singh at his book launch

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story