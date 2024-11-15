Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 18.48 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 29.32% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.4815.7233.6031.816.245.075.644.344.193.24

