Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 550.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hubtown rose 550.39% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.95% to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.9455.6061.1838.0836.3511.1735.7010.4116.652.56

