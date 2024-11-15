Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 269.34 crore

Net Loss of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 109.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 269.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.269.34258.408.9415.9127.3733.22-3.603.15-3.29-109.56

