Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 37.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 116.95 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 37.39% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 116.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.116.95135.119.879.847.949.326.537.914.847.73

