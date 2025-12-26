Sayaji Hotels rallies on inking 15-year deal for Takve Khurd luxury hotel

Sayaji Hotels rallied 3.81% to Rs 295.85 after it has entered into a 15-year agreement with SPJ Recreational Centre to manage and operate a new 5-star hotel in Takve Khurd, Taluka Maval, near Wet and Joy Park, Pune, Maharashtra.

The agreement allows for renewal on mutually agreed terms for subsequent five-year periods.

The hotel, to be branded under the SAYAJI name, will feature 49 room keys, 71 villas with bedroom and hall, two banquet halls, a banquet lawn, a coffee shop cum restaurant, a specialty restaurant, an open rooftop restaurant, gym, spa, swimming pool, guest and service lifts, back-of-house areas, reception, offices, and ancillary equipment including two cars and an air-conditioning plant.