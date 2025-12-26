Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 150.6, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.77% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 26.36% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.6, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 26048.65. The Sensex is at 85057.2, down 0.41%.Union Bank of India has eased around 2.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8309.5, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150.65, down 0.19% on the day. Union Bank of India jumped 27.77% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 26.36% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades tad below 26,050; broader mrkt outperforms

Dilip Buildcon edges higher after bagging road construction contract in Bihar

NIFTEM-Kundli Empanelled as PIA under PM VIKAS to Skill 2,110 Minority Youth in Food Processing Across Four States

Seshaasai Technologies secures contract from leading Public Sector Bank

ABB India Ltd soars 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story