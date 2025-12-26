Union Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 150.6, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.77% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 26.36% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.6, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 26048.65. The Sensex is at 85057.2, down 0.41%.Union Bank of India has eased around 2.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8309.5, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.76 lakh shares in last one month.