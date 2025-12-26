NIFTEM-Kundli Empanelled as PIA under PM VIKAS to Skill 2,110 Minority Youth in Food Processing Across Four States

National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) Kundli has been selected as a Project Implementing Agency (PIA) by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to implement the scheme PM VIKAS. In this regard, an MoU was signed with the Ministry by the Institute. The scheme is aimed at developing the capacity of youth from minority communities through targeted interventions by providing skill training support in need-based courses and ensuring employment /livelihood opportunities for them. NIFTEM Kundli is one of the few Institutes of National Importance (INI) selected as PIA for the scheme.

Under this project, NIFTEM-K will train a total of 2,110 beneficiaries from the minority community under three categories - Multi Skill Technician (Food Processing), Millet Products Processor and Assistant Baking Technician across seven locations in four states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. This intervention seeks to enhance the employability of minority communities and create better livelihood opportunities by providing market and credit linkages to integrate them into the economic mainstream.