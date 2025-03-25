Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBC Exports secures repeat export order worth Rs 9 cr

SBC Exports secures repeat export order worth Rs 9 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBC Exports has received a repeat export order for supply of various garment articles including T-Shirts, Trousers, Shorts etc. for a value of US $ 10,89,494.64 (Rs 9.36 crore approx) from M/s Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, a Dubai based textile company.

Further, SBC Exports has entered into a strategic tie-up with M/s Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, for the supply of garments. Under this arrangement, the Company will supply a wide range of garments that will be sold in the retail chain stores (Day-to-Day), Dubai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rudra Gas Enterprise receives order worth Rs 33.21 cr

GRSE inks pact with German firm for two more multi-purpose vessels

RBI issues revised guidelines on Priority Sector Lending

Nifty surpasses 23,800 level; IT shares rally for 4th day

RPP Infra Projects wins new projects of Rs 21.95 cr

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story