SBC Exports secures repeat export order worth Rs 9 cr

SBC Exports has received a repeat export order for supply of various garment articles including T-Shirts, Trousers, Shorts etc. for a value of US $ 10,89,494.64 (Rs 9.36 crore approx) from M/s Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, a Dubai based textile company.

Further, SBC Exports has entered into a strategic tie-up with M/s Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, for the supply of garments. Under this arrangement, the Company will supply a wide range of garments that will be sold in the retail chain stores (Day-to-Day), Dubai.

