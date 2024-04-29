SBFC Finance rises after Q4 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 73 cr

SBFC Finance added 2.21% to Rs 92.45 after the NBFC's net profit jumped 71.7% to Rs 73.42 crore in Q4 FY234 as compared with Rs 42.76 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total income increased 33.9% to Rs 280 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 209 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs 111 crore, up 69.1% YoY.

Asset under management (AUM) jumped 38% YoY to Rs 6,822 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 4,943 crore in Q4 FY23.

Gross NPA was 2.43% as on 31 March 2024 as against 2.38% as on 31 December 2023 and 2.57% as on 31 March 2023.

Net NPA stood at 1.36% as on 31 March 2024 as compared with 1.36% as on 31 December 2023 and 1.58% as on 31 March 2023.

Collection efficiency for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 was 1.36% as against 97.8% in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

The company has made a total ECL provision of Rs 110 crore as on 31 March 2024 as compared with ECL provision of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

On full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 58.23% to Rs 237.02 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 149.79 crore in FY23. Total income increased 37.75% to Rs 1,019.82 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 740.36 crore in FY23.

SBFC Finance specialises in secured MSME loans, loans against gold, affordable home loans and loan management. Since inception, SBFC has grown to 183 branches and more than 3,758 employees across 16 states and 2 union territories.

