SBI Cards announces change in Chief Risk Officer

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
With effect from 14 July 2025

SBI Cards & Payment Services has appointed Krishna Kant Bishnoi as Chief Risk Officer of the Company, w.e.f. 14 July 2025. Consequently, Shantanu Srivastava, Chief Risk Officer of the Company who had resigned from the services of the Company on 09 July 2025, shall cease to be the Chief Risk Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

