Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 4358.64 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 0.19% to Rs 594.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 593.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 4358.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3911.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4358.643911.88 11 OPM %34.2232.75 -PBDT848.54844.12 1 PBT799.17796.56 0 NP594.45593.31 0
