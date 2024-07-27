Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 19.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 44.02 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech declined 19.96% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.0250.2211.4513.687.118.026.427.234.175.21

