Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 19.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 44.02 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech declined 19.96% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.0250.22 -12 OPM %11.4513.68 -PBDT7.118.02 -11 PBT6.427.23 -11 NP4.175.21 -20

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

