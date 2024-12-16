SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1427.2, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 15.2% rally in NIFTY and a 15.96% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1427.2, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24673.75. The Sensex is at 81773.57, down 0.44%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 8.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24880.4, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1430.2, down 0.24% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 1.36% in last one year as compared to a 15.2% rally in NIFTY and a 15.96% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 65.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News