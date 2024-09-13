SC grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in corruption case

The Supreme Court of India today granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The case, registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been a focal point of political and legal controversy in recent months. The Apex Court set conditions for Kejriwal's release, including a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, a prohibition on making public comments about the merits of the case, and mandatory presence at all trial court hearings unless exempted. The verdict was pronounced by a two-judge Bench consisting of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. The ruling came in response to petitions filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and seeking bail in the CBI case. This development comes amidst a series of legal challenges faced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. On Wednesday, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until September 25th in connection with the liquor policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Kejriwal on March 21st this year in a related money laundering case, and on June 26th, the CBI formally arrested him in the corruption case linked to the alleged scam.

It is worth noting that on July 12th, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the ED's money laundering case. Currently, he remains in judicial custody for the CBI's corruption case, separate from the ED's money laundering charges. The case revolves around allegations of corruption in the formulation and implementation of Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

The case has drawn significant attention not only for its legal implications but also for its potential to reshape political dynamics in Delhi and at the national level. As Kejriwal prepares to potentially resume his duties as Chief Minister, questions remain about the loterm consequences of these legal battles on his political career and the future of the Aam Aadmi Party.

