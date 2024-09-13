Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2024. Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Archidply Decor Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 132.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13356 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 12.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 54.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97195 shares in the past one month.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd shed 6.56% to Rs 99.69. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77390 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd plummeted 5.62% to Rs 251.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15032 shares in the past one month.

