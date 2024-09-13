Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2024.

Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Archidply Decor Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 132.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13356 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 12.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 54.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97195 shares in the past one month.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd shed 6.56% to Rs 99.69. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77390 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd plummeted 5.62% to Rs 251.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15032 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Passenger vehicle wholesales dip 2% in August as OEMs cut dispatches

CSIR UGC NET 2024 result announced at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

AFG vs NZ Test: 'Too soft', says Kiwis' coach on Greater Noida Stadium

Chennai faces power outages, EB reroutes supply to restore electricity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,350; Media, PSB gain, FMCG, O&G down

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story