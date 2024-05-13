Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Steels standalone net profit rises 245.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Scan Steels standalone net profit rises 245.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 256.98 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 245.11% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 256.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.73% to Rs 17.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 965.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1090.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales256.98274.72 -6 965.411090.78 -11 OPM %6.305.77 -4.924.46 - PBDT14.967.28 105 39.5535.29 12 PBT11.103.76 195 24.1522.00 10 NP8.112.35 245 17.7315.32 16

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

