Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 439.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 439.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 321.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 1740.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1907.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1340.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1341.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.57% to Rs 6568.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7263.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

