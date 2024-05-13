Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the March 2024 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 4567.68 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 15.55% to Rs 170.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 4567.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4291.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.11% to Rs 732.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 641.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 17506.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15674.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4567.684291.55 6 17506.8915674.35 12 OPM %6.147.52 -6.816.52 - PBDT267.81315.97 -15 1153.651001.64 15 PBT221.22269.16 -18 977.72863.31 13 NP170.44201.82 -16 732.44641.86 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Stock Alert: Indegene, Wipro, Biocon, HUDCO

Stocks poised to start higher

Biocon inks pact with Medix to commercialize weight mgmt product

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 439.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story