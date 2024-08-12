Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit declines 82.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.42% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India declined 82.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.42% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.0911.3319.0420.830.841.850.221.240.221.24

