Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 482.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 146.07 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 482.35% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 146.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.146.07136.070.820.081.200.341.070.230.990.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp