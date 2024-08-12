Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 482.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 146.07 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 482.35% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 146.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales146.07136.07 7 OPM %0.820.08 -PBDT1.200.34 253 PBT1.070.23 365 NP0.990.17 482

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

