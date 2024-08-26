Seacoast Shipping Services standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.88% to Rs 151.47 crore

Net profit of Seacoast Shipping Services rose 39.44% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.88% to Rs 151.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.151.4799.736.367.629.337.049.337.047.005.02

