SEBI clears derivatives expiry day shift for NSE and BSE

India's two major stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, are set to revise the expiry days for equity derivatives contracts following regulatory approval from SEBI. The move is aimed at reducing market-wide concentration of settlements and promoting smoother operations across trading platforms.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had proposed shifting the expiry day for its equity derivatives to Tuesday, and SEBI has approved this change. As a result, all new derivative contracts expiring on or after 1 September 2025 will have Tuesday as their expiry day. Existing contracts, however, will retain their current Thursday expiries. An exception has been made for long-dated index options, which the exchange may realign to follow historical practices. Until 31 August 2025, NSE will continue with Thursday as the expiry day for newly introduced contracts. From September, monthly contracts on NSE will settle on the last Tuesday of the month.