SEBI clears derivatives expiry day shift for NSE and BSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had proposed shifting the expiry day for its equity derivatives to Tuesday, and SEBI has approved this change. As a result, all new derivative contracts expiring on or after 1 September 2025 will have Tuesday as their expiry day. Existing contracts, however, will retain their current Thursday expiries. An exception has been made for long-dated index options, which the exchange may realign to follow historical practices. Until 31 August 2025, NSE will continue with Thursday as the expiry day for newly introduced contracts. From September, monthly contracts on NSE will settle on the last Tuesday of the month.
In parallel, BSE has opted to move its derivatives expiry from Tuesday to Thursday. This shift will also take effect from 1 September 2025, with contracts expiring on or after that date moving to a Thursday schedule. Like NSE, existing contracts on BSE will remain unaffected, except for long-dated index options. BSE will maintain Tuesday expiries for contracts maturing on or before 31 August 2025. Additionally, BSE will stop introducing new weekly index futures contracts from 1 July 2025 to facilitate the transition.
Both exchanges are expected to release detailed circulars in due course, outlining operational procedures and timelines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app