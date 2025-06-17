Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI clears derivatives expiry day shift for NSE and BSE

SEBI clears derivatives expiry day shift for NSE and BSE

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's two major stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, are set to revise the expiry days for equity derivatives contracts following regulatory approval from SEBI. The move is aimed at reducing market-wide concentration of settlements and promoting smoother operations across trading platforms.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had proposed shifting the expiry day for its equity derivatives to Tuesday, and SEBI has approved this change. As a result, all new derivative contracts expiring on or after 1 September 2025 will have Tuesday as their expiry day. Existing contracts, however, will retain their current Thursday expiries. An exception has been made for long-dated index options, which the exchange may realign to follow historical practices. Until 31 August 2025, NSE will continue with Thursday as the expiry day for newly introduced contracts. From September, monthly contracts on NSE will settle on the last Tuesday of the month.

In parallel, BSE has opted to move its derivatives expiry from Tuesday to Thursday. This shift will also take effect from 1 September 2025, with contracts expiring on or after that date moving to a Thursday schedule. Like NSE, existing contracts on BSE will remain unaffected, except for long-dated index options. BSE will maintain Tuesday expiries for contracts maturing on or before 31 August 2025. Additionally, BSE will stop introducing new weekly index futures contracts from 1 July 2025 to facilitate the transition.

Both exchanges are expected to release detailed circulars in due course, outlining operational procedures and timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abate As Industries recommends Bonus Issue

Bajaj Finance allots Equity share

INR slides lower amid pessimistic global sentiments

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

Market ends lower on geopolitical jitters and FOMC caution

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story