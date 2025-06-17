Abate As Industries recommends Bonus Issue

In the ratio of 1:1

The board of Abate As Industries at the meeting held on 17th June 2025 has approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/-.

