SEBI proposes changes to norms pertaining to related-party transactions

In a consultation paper released on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed relaxing the threshold for which companies need to seek shareholder approval for related-party transactions (RPT) and their disclosure of the same.

The market regulator has proposed a system based on the firm's annual turnover. This system would raise the transaction threshold for seeking shareholder approval to up to Rs 5,000 crore from the current limit of Rs 1000 crore.

Further, SEBI has also proposed doing away with disclosure requirements for related party transactions valued at less than Rs 15 crore.

The domestic capital market regulator has been reviewing disclosure requirements for companies in several categories, including sustainability disclosures and those related to transactions between interconnected entities known as related parties.