Tech Mahindra issues guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina S.p.A.

Tech Mahindra has issued a Guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina S.p.A., Italy, a step-down subsidiary of the Company on 5 August 2025.

The Company has issued Guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (Rolls Royce) towards a Supply Agreement entered into between Rolls Royce and Pininfarina for a sum not exceeding Euro 67.67 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News