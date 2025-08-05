Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra issues guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina S.p.A.

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Tech Mahindra has issued a Guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina S.p.A., Italy, a step-down subsidiary of the Company on 5 August 2025.

The Company has issued Guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (Rolls Royce) towards a Supply Agreement entered into between Rolls Royce and Pininfarina for a sum not exceeding Euro 67.67 million.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

