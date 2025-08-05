Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

Bajaj Finance announced that Moody's Rating has assigned the Company a new rating Baa3 Corporate family rating (CFR)' with outlook as Stable'.

Simultaneously, the Moody's Ratings has withdrawn its existing rating assigned to the Company, i.e., Baa3(Stable outlook)/P-3 long-term and short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings, for Moody's own business reasons.

