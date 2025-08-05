ICICI Bank approves change in senior management personnel

ICICI Bank announced that B. Prasanna and Anubhuti Sanghai shall cease to be senior management personnel of the Bank (SMP), with effect from close of business hours of 05 August 2025 pursuant to their transfer to ICICI Group companies.

The Bank noted Sanjay Singhvi shall cease to be a SMP with effect from end of business hours of 14 August 2025 pursuant to early retirement.

The Bank approved the inclusion of Shailendra Jhingan in the category of SMP with effect from 06 August 2025.

