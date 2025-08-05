Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank approves change in senior management personnel

ICICI Bank approves change in senior management personnel

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank announced that B. Prasanna and Anubhuti Sanghai shall cease to be senior management personnel of the Bank (SMP), with effect from close of business hours of 05 August 2025 pursuant to their transfer to ICICI Group companies.

The Bank noted Sanjay Singhvi shall cease to be a SMP with effect from end of business hours of 14 August 2025 pursuant to early retirement.

The Bank approved the inclusion of Shailendra Jhingan in the category of SMP with effect from 06 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS extends partnership with Weatherford International

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 27.65% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story