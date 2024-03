The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a pilot program for same-day trade settlement (T+0). Starting March 28th, a limited set of brokers will be able to offer T+0 settlement for 25 specific stocks. This is an optional program, meaning traditional T+1 settlement will still be available.

SEBI aims to gather feedback from participants during this beta phase. They will review progress after three and six months to determine the program's effectiveness and future implementation.

In addition to the T+0 trial, SEBI also approved measures to streamline business operations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

