Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 7.25 crore

Net Loss of Secmark Consultancy reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.258.00 -9 OPM %-23.8610.50 -PBDT-1.451.02 PL PBT-2.53-0.02 -12550 NP-1.88-0.01 -18700

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

