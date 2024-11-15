Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies standalone net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2024 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies standalone net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 13.34 crore

Net profit of SecureKloud Technologies declined 63.56% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3413.51 -1 OPM %17.6923.91 -PBDT1.172.19 -47 PBT0.521.47 -65 NP0.431.18 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sugar output slumps 44% in early 2024-25 season as mills delay crushing

Vecmocon raises $10 million in the first phase of Series A funding

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank looks to sell Rs 270 cr of micro-banking loans

Alibaba misses quarterly revenue estimates, cloud revenue rises 7%

Drone startup Airbound raises $1.7 million funding, to focus on deliveries

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story