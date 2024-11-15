SecureKloud Technologies standalone net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 13.34 crore

Net profit of SecureKloud Technologies declined 63.56% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.3413.5117.6923.911.172.190.521.470.431.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News