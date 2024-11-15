Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 155.57 crore

Net profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 25.13% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 155.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales155.57115.32 35 OPM %10.7718.56 -PBDT13.5518.50 -27 PBT11.3817.21 -34 NP7.099.47 -25

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

