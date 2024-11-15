Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 155.57 crore

Net profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 25.13% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 155.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.155.57115.3210.7718.5613.5518.5011.3817.217.099.47

