Pradhin standalone net profit rises 1950.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3243.95% to Rs 82.93 crore

Net profit of Pradhin rose 1950.00% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3243.95% to Rs 82.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.932.48 3244 OPM %1.46-1.21 -PBDT0.700.04 1650 PBT0.700.04 1650 NP0.820.04 1950

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

