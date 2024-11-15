Pradhin standalone net profit rises 1950.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3243.95% to Rs 82.93 crore

Net profit of Pradhin rose 1950.00% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3243.95% to Rs 82.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.932.481.46-1.210.700.040.700.040.820.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News