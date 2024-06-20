Seedlings India set to launch a new pesticide under brand name 'Namagen'

Best Agrolife announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Seedlings India has been granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole 4.5%, Novaluron 11.5%, and Emamectin Benzoate 1.5% SE u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee.

The above mentioned is a powerful blend that offers exceptional control over a wide array of pests, particularly targeting lepidopteran pests such as shoot and fruit borers, and also proving effective against Coleoptera and Diptera pests. The company will be launching this product under the brand name 'Namagen'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp