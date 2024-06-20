Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seedlings India set to launch a new pesticide under brand name 'Namagen'

Seedlings India set to launch a new pesticide under brand name 'Namagen'

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Best Agrolife announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Seedlings India has been granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole 4.5%, Novaluron 11.5%, and Emamectin Benzoate 1.5% SE u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee.

The above mentioned is a powerful blend that offers exceptional control over a wide array of pests, particularly targeting lepidopteran pests such as shoot and fruit borers, and also proving effective against Coleoptera and Diptera pests. The company will be launching this product under the brand name 'Namagen'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best Agro Science receives registration for indigenous manufacturing of Fomesafen

Shilpa Medicare announces launch of PEMRYDI RTU

Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 31.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Insecticides India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Ribociclib Tablets

Action Construction Equipment in talks for a JV with Kato Works Co., Japan

Stock alert: Indus Towers, Gland Pharma, Advanced Enzyme, DMart, Sapphire Foods

Market may open on a flat note

Cabinet Approves MSP Hike For Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25

Chemplast Sanmar board to mull fund raising plan on 24 June 2024

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story