Senores Pharmaceuticals gains on acquiring Topiramate tablets from Wockhardt

Senores Pharmaceuticals added 1.53% to Rs 513.15 after it has signed an agreement with with Wockhardt to acquired USFDA-approved Topiramate HCl 25, 50, 100 and 200 mg tablets, used to treat epilepsy and migraine.

Shares of Wockhardt declined 2.15% to Rs 1,267 on the BSE.

The market size of Topiramate tablet in the USA was USD 111.47 million (MAT December 2024) as per IQVIA.

The acquisition will be funded through the initial public offer (IPO) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the objects of the IPO stated in the red herring prospectus.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and Biotech Company.

