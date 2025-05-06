Cummins India drops as parent withdraws guidance amid tariff concerns

Cummins India declined 5.22% to Rs 2,787.15 after its U.S.-based parent, Cummins Inc., withdrew its full-year guidance, citing uncertainty arising from potential trade tariffs introduced by the Trump administration.

In a statement on Monday, Cummins Inc. announced it would not be providing an outlook for revenue or profitability for the remainder of the year due to the evolving economic landscape. The company had previously forecasted full-year revenue for 2025 to range between a 2% decline and a 3% increase over 2024.

"While the outlook for the remainder of the year remains unclear, we remain confident in our position and that our Destination Zero strategy is the right one," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO. "Cummins is in a strong position to navigate through economic uncertainty, and we look forward to reinstating our forecast when conditions allow."

In the first quarter of 2025, Cummins reported revenue of $8.2 billion, down 3% year-on-year. Net income attributable to the company was $824 million, or $5.96 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 billion, or $14.03 per share, in Q1 2024. Last years results were boosted by a one-time gain from the spin-off of its filtration business, now a separate entity named Atmus.

Cummins India is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, and selling engines and allied activities.

The company's board will consider Q4FY25 results on 28 May 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Cummins India rose 11.94% to Rs 558.46 crore while net sales rose 21.61% to Rs 3052.15 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

