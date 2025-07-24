Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Mukand Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2025.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Mukand Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2025.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 13.04% to Rs 689.25 at 24-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21137 shares in the past one month.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd surged 13.02% to Rs 1071.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33186 shares in the past one month. Mukand Ltd spiked 12.13% to Rs 152.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45095 shares in the past one month. Thyrocare Technologies Ltd exploded 10.82% to Rs 1334.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5785 shares in the past one month.