Sensex gains 204 pts; Pharma shares in demand

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 204.15 points or 0.25% to 82,338.76. The Nifty 50 index added 65.85 points or 0.26% to 25,217.80.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 82,637.03 and 25,258.80, respectively in early trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.36%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,107 shares rose and 1,483 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.14% to 23,138.20. The index shed 0.48% in the past trading session.

Natco Pharma (up 3.72%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.88%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.86%), Biocon (up 1.60%), Lupin (up 1.45%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.33%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.32%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.3%), Granules India (up 1.24%) and Cipla (up 1.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ITI advanced 2.37% after the company has received the orders from State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines (EVM).

Poonawalla Fincorp declined 1.01%. The company informed that its board has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as the new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the company, for a tenure of 5 years.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

