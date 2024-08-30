Sensex gains 204 pts; Pharma shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 204.15 points or 0.25% to 82,338.76. The Nifty 50 index added 65.85 points or 0.26% to 25,217.80.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 82,637.03 and 25,258.80, respectively in early trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.36%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,107 shares rose and 1,483 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.14% to 23,138.20. The index shed 0.48% in the past trading session.
Natco Pharma (up 3.72%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.88%), Ipca Laboratories (up 1.86%), Biocon (up 1.60%), Lupin (up 1.45%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.33%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.32%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.3%), Granules India (up 1.24%) and Cipla (up 1.24%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ITI advanced 2.37% after the company has received the orders from State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines (EVM).
Poonawalla Fincorp declined 1.01%. The company informed that its board has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as the new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the company, for a tenure of 5 years.
