FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index increasing 155.06 points or 0.67% at 23160.92 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Globus Spirits Ltd (up 12.93%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 12.04%),Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 8.95%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 8.16%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 7.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 7.84%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 7.54%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 7.11%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 6.76%), and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 6.29%).

On the other hand, Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 1.8%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.06%), and Marico Ltd (down 1.06%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 71.68 or 0.13% at 55674.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 52.03 points or 0.31% at 16687.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.65 points or 0.29% at 25224.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 302.09 points or 0.37% at 82436.7.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

