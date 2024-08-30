Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index increasing 155.06 points or 0.67% at 23160.92 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Globus Spirits Ltd (up 12.93%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 12.04%),Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 8.95%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 8.16%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 7.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 7.84%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 7.54%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 7.11%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 6.76%), and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 6.29%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 1.8%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.06%), and Marico Ltd (down 1.06%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 71.68 or 0.13% at 55674.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 52.03 points or 0.31% at 16687.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.65 points or 0.29% at 25224.6.

More From This Section

Real Estate shares rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease in July

GRSE partners with National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation

Patel Engineering to collaborate with RVNL on hydro and infra projects

The BSE Sensex index was up 302.09 points or 0.37% at 82436.7.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open at all-time high; broader markets, all sectors climb

SpiceJet stock slips 6% after DGCA puts co under 'enhanced surveillance'

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Heavy rains hit parts of Kerala causing waterlogging, traffic snarls

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story