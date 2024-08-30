Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 77.84 points or 0.96% at 8159.76 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.77%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.14%),DLF Ltd (up 1.05%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.68%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.39%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.36%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.1%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.44%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 71.68 or 0.13% at 55674.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 52.03 points or 0.31% at 16687.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.65 points or 0.29% at 25224.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 302.09 points or 0.37% at 82436.7.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

