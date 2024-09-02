Sensex gains 235 pts, FMCG shares advance

The equity indices continued to trade with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,250 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past consecutive trading sessions. At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 235.94 points or 0.29% to 82,605.71. The Nifty 50 index added 58.55 points or 0.23% to 25,294.45. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 82,725.28 and 25,333.65, respectively in early trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 49,306.56.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,886 shares rose and 1,840 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.98% to 63,677.75. The index shed 0.16% in the past consecutive trading sessions.

Radico Khaitan (up 4.01%), ITC (up 2.04%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.94%), Britannia Industries (up 0.66%), United Spirits (up 0.65%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.62%), Dabur India (up 0.62%), Varun Beverages (up 0.44%), Nestle India (up 0.15%) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.12%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 0.88%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 0.74%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.58%) edged lower.

Ashok Leyland fell 2.03%. The company has reported total commercial vehicle sales of 14,463 units for the month of August 2024, which is lower by 7% as compared with the sales of 15,576 units sold in August 2023.

Centum Electronics jumped 2.33% after the company informed that it has received an order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth Rs 109.58 crore. The order includes intersatellite link & other payload subsystems to be executed within a period of 16 months

GPT Infraprojects rose 0.82%. The company said that it has been declared as L1 (first lowest) by CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata for an aggregate value of Rs 204 crore. The project includes construction of road over bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper and bridge approaches between Andul-Sankrail station and construction of road over bridge (2 lane) with bridge proper and bridge approaches between Nalpur-Bauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdiction of Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, S. E. Railway.

