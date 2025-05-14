Sensex gains 412 pts; metal shares shine

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level. Metal shares advanced after retreating in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 412.41 points or 0.51% to 81,560.63. The Nifty 50 index jumped 150.75 points or 0.61% to 24,730.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.94% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.14%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,666 shares rose and 855 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.61% to 9,065.35. The index shed 0.89% in the past trading session.

Tata Steel (up 4.99%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.26%), National Aluminium Company (up 4.13%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.97%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.4%), NMDC (up 2.86%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.52%), Vedanta (up 2.51%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.4%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 2.31%) advanced.

Result Today

Eicher Motors (up 0.13%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.36%), ADF Foods (up 1.01%), Agi Greenpac (up 0.80%), Ajmera Realty & Infra India (up 1.16%), Akzo Nobel India (up 1.07%), Apar Industries (up 0.09%), Apollo Tyres (up 0.39%), BASF India (up 1.80%), Berger Paints India (down 0.09%), Blue Jet Healthcare (up 0.81%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.39%), Dollar Industries (up 2.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 1.33%), eClerx Services (down 0.05%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 4.43%), Ganesh Housing Corporation (up 1%), Garware Hi-Tech Films (down 0.61%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 2.15%), KPI Green Energy (up 6%), Baazar Style Retail (up 0.27%), Tata Power Company (up 1.19%), Tilaknagar Industries (down 0.37%), and Westlife Foodworld (up 0.51%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VST Tillers Tractors fell 1.99% after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rallied 17.22% after the companys standalone net profit surged 118.87% to Rs 244.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 111.59 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 61.66% YoY to Rs 1642.03 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Honeywell Automation India rose 2.08%. The companys net profit declined 5.60% to Rs 139.90 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 148.20 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 17.22% YoY to Rs 1,114.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

