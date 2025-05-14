Sensex gains 412 pts; metal shares shine

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 412.41 points or 0.51% to 81,560.63. The Nifty 50 index jumped 150.75 points or 0.61% to 24,730.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.94% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.14%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,666 shares rose and 855 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.61% to 9,065.35. The index shed 0.89% in the past trading session.
Tata Steel (up 4.99%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.26%), National Aluminium Company (up 4.13%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.97%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.4%), NMDC (up 2.86%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.52%), Vedanta (up 2.51%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.4%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 2.31%) advanced.
Eicher Motors (up 0.13%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.36%), ADF Foods (up 1.01%), Agi Greenpac (up 0.80%), Ajmera Realty & Infra India (up 1.16%), Akzo Nobel India (up 1.07%), Apar Industries (up 0.09%), Apollo Tyres (up 0.39%), BASF India (up 1.80%), Berger Paints India (down 0.09%), Blue Jet Healthcare (up 0.81%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.39%), Dollar Industries (up 2.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 1.33%), eClerx Services (down 0.05%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 4.43%), Ganesh Housing Corporation (up 1%), Garware Hi-Tech Films (down 0.61%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 2.15%), KPI Green Energy (up 6%), Baazar Style Retail (up 0.27%), Tata Power Company (up 1.19%), Tilaknagar Industries (down 0.37%), and Westlife Foodworld (up 0.51%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Stocks in Spotlight:
VST Tillers Tractors fell 1.99% after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rallied 17.22% after the companys standalone net profit surged 118.87% to Rs 244.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 111.59 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 61.66% YoY to Rs 1642.03 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.
Honeywell Automation India rose 2.08%. The companys net profit declined 5.60% to Rs 139.90 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 148.20 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 17.22% YoY to Rs 1,114.5 crore in Q4 FY25.
