VST Tillers drops as Q4 PAT slumps 30% YoY to Rs 24 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
VST Tillers Tractors fell 2.33% to Rs 3,652.35 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 30.29 crore in Q4 FY25, down 28.99% from Rs 42.66 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 11.23% YoY to Rs 267.86 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 147.50 crore (up 1.75% YoY), and employee benefits expense was Rs 24.59 crore (up 15.77% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 23.20% to Rs 92.97 crore on 2.73% rise in revenue from oprrations to Rs 994.55 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys recommended final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs 10 each. The same once approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM), shall be paid on or after the date of AGM.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

