GRSE sizzles after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 244 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rallied 14.72% to Rs 2,197 after the company's standalone net profit surged 118.87% to Rs 244.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 111.59 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 61.66% YoY to Rs 1,642.03 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 111.73% to Rs 323.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 152.81 crore in Q4 FY24.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 335 crore, registering growth of 101% as compared with Rs 166 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 52.58% to Rs 1,432.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 938.83 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,044.54 crore (up 124.12%), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 97.27 crore (up 3.04% YoY), while sub-contracting charges were at Rs 129.90 crore (down 5.02% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 1.35 crore (down 58.46% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 47.62% to Rs 527.40 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 357.26 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 41.28% to Rs 5,075.68 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 3,592.64 crore posted in a year earlier.

Hari PR, chairman and managing director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, said, Happy to report yet another set of strong numbers. With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.90 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 109th AGM.

GRSE is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily serves the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

