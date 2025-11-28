Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 119 pts; metal shares advance

Sensex jumps 119 pts; metal shares advance

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor gains in mid-morning trade, supported by optimism over potential rate cuts in the U.S. and India, while investors awaited quarterly GDP data expected to reflect resilient domestic demand. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 119.38 points or 0.14% to 85,839.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 23.60 points or 0.09% to 26,238.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,943 shares rose and 1,826 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.46% to 10,321.35. The index shed 0.07% in the past trading session.

Hindustan Zinc (up 1.97%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.9%), Vedanta (up 1.02%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.43%), Jindal Steel (up 0.35%), JSW Steel (up 0.28%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.24%), Tata Steel (up 0.17%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.01%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tanfac Industries rallied 5.95% after the company received a contract from Krishna Organics, based in Vadodara, to supply solar-grade diluted hydrofluoric acid. The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The order will be executed over 3.5 years as per mutually agreed specifications between both parties.

Bandhan Bank rose 0.33%. The company said that its board has considered and approved the proposal for the sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) and written-off portfolios of the bank through a bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARC).

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday as U.S. stock futures stayed flat over Thanksgiving Day, leaving the Nasdaq Composite on track to end a seven-month winning streak.

Traders in Asia will parse fresh economic data, including Tokyos inflation print, a leading indicator of Japans broader price trends.

Headline inflation in Japans capital eased to 2.7% in October from 2.8% the month before. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food but includes energy prices, came in at 2.8%, slightly higher than the widely reported 2.7% figure. This was above the central banks 2% target, boosting the case for a near-term rate hike.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 10 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded just above the flatline.

Stocks are on pace for a losing month when trading resumes on Friday. A pullback in tech stocks has weighed on the major averages in November, as doubt swirled around the future profitability of AI companies.

Yet some investors are hopeful that this months slide will signal a year-end rally for the major averages, as they step in to buy stocks that have been unduly punished at more attractive valuations.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

