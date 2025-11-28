Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bandhan Bank said that its board has considered and approved the proposal for sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) and written-off portfolios of the bank, through bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARC).

The said loan portfolios belong to emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB), including group loans and small business & agri loans, and aspiring business group (ABG) of the bank.

The bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss Challenge method for sale of NPA portfolio with more than 180 days past due, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs 3,212.17 crore, as on 30 September 2025.

Further, the bank shall go for auction route for sale of written-off loan portfolio, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs 3,719.14 crore, as on 30 September 2025.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. Its distribution network spans nearly 6,350 outlets. It added 9 lakh customers during the quarter and current customers stand at over 3.23 crore customers. The bank currently has over 73,500 employees.

The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The scrip rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 150.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudeep Pharma surges on debut

Record Low Inflation and Strong Rabi Sowing Support Benign Price Outlook for 2025-26

Nifty above 26,200 level; auto shares gear up

Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story