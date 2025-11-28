Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bandhan Bank said that its board has considered and approved the proposal for sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) and written-off portfolios of the bank, through bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARC).

The said loan portfolios belong to emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB), including group loans and small business & agri loans, and aspiring business group (ABG) of the bank.

The bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss Challenge method for sale of NPA portfolio with more than 180 days past due, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs 3,212.17 crore, as on 30 September 2025.

Further, the bank shall go for auction route for sale of written-off loan portfolio, having principal outstanding amounting to Rs 3,719.14 crore, as on 30 September 2025.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. Its distribution network spans nearly 6,350 outlets. It added 9 lakh customers during the quarter and current customers stand at over 3.23 crore customers. The bank currently has over 73,500 employees. The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The scrip rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 150.15 on the BSE.