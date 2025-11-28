Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 450 via private placement of NCDs

Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 450 via private placement of NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Muthoot Microfin announced a Rs 450 crore capital raise through a private placement of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), offering coupon rates between 9.70% and 9.95% per annum. The proceeds will support onward lending, working capital needs, debt repayment/refinancing, and general corporate purposes.

The issuance will be undertaken in two phases, with Rs 225 crore each to be raised in December 2025 and January 2026, across six tranches of Rs 75 crore each. The NCDs are rated CRISIL A+/Positive, reflecting adequate safety, low credit risk, and the potential for a rating upgrade.

Available in denominations of Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,00,000, the instruments carry 24-month and 36 month tenures with monthly interest pay-outs, providing predictable cash flows for institutional investors. The NCDs are secured by an exclusive first-ranking charge over the Company's receivables with a 1.05x security cover, backed by present and future unencumbered assets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

Sudeep Pharma surges on debut

Record Low Inflation and Strong Rabi Sowing Support Benign Price Outlook for 2025-26

Nifty above 26,200 level; auto shares gear up

Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story