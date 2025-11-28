Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC bags Rs 85-crore UAE contract for energy infrastructure upgrade

SEPC bags Rs 85-crore UAE contract for energy infrastructure upgrade

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
SEPC said it has bagged an AED 35,000,000 (Rs 85 crore) contract through its UAE arm, SEPC FZE, for a strategic energy infrastructure upgrade project in the United Arab Emirates.

The order, awarded by Lauren Middle East Engineering Construction L.L.C., pertains to a strategic energy-infrastructure upgrade project at Mubarraz Island under the Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADOC) development programme.

Under the contract, SEPC will install a new Emergency Shutdown (ESD) system, Nitrogen Generation Unit, and an advanced Public Address & General Alarm (PAGA) system. The project is slated for completion by December 2026.

The scope of work includes deployment of specialised engineering teams, piping and instrumentation upgrades, and integration of mission-critical safety systems essential for continuous oil and gas operations. Payments will be milestone-linked, with disbursements beginning 60 days after submission of an approved invoice along with the progress report, in line with ADOCs back-to-back contractual framework.

The new contract further strengthens SEPCs international execution capabilities and complements its presence across water treatment, road infrastructure, industrial EPC and mining sectors in India.

SEPC The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of SEPC shed 1.17% to Rs currently trade at Rs 10.11 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

