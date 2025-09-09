Sensex jumps 288 pts; FMCG shares in demand

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining for previous two trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 228.10 points or 0.28% to 81,018.45. The Nifty 50 index rose 67.05 points or 0.27% to 24,840.80.

In the broader, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,907 shares rose and 1,992 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.38% to 10.99. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,940, at a premium of 99.2 points as compared with the spot at 24,840.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 44 lakh contracts was seen at 24,500 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.28% to 56,327.90. The index fell 1.35% in the previous two trading session. ITC (up 0.61%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.58%), Britannia Industries (up 0.52%), United Spirits (up 0.35%) and United Breweries (up 0.35%), Nestle India (up 0.35%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.21%), Varun Beverages (up 0.16%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.12%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.07%) added.

On the other hand, Emami (down 1.57%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.72%) and Dabur India (down 0.59%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: TVS Motor Company fell 1.07%. The company said it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST rate reduction on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to its customers, following the GST Councils cut in tax rates from 28% to 18%. Brigade Enterprises shed 0.13%. The company announced the signing of a luxury residential joint development project in East Bengaluru. The project spans approximately 10.75 acres and offers a total saleable area potential of 2.5 million square feet, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 2,500 crore, the development is poised to become a significant addition to Brigade's premium residential portfolio.