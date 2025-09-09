Sula Vineyards Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2025.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2025.

Sula Vineyards Ltd spiked 8.65% to Rs 284.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd soared 7.60% to Rs 3624.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1811 shares in the past one month. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd surged 6.43% to Rs 47.03. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month. Action Construction Equipment Ltd rose 6.14% to Rs 1126.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85082 shares in the past one month.