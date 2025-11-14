Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 8.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 63.05 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 8.27% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 63.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.0563.999.808.885.663.923.010.552.332.54

